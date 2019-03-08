Eighth person arrested in connection with Thetford murder

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed . Picture: Denise Bradley Norfolk Police

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man in Thetford.

Detectives investigating the murder of David Lawal, who was fatally stabbed on Brandon Road on Thursday, October 3 have arrested two more men as part of the ongoing investigation.

A 33-year old man from Ilford, Essex was arrested at a property in the Haverhill area this afternoon (Tuesday October 15) on suspicion of murder.

An eighth person, a man in his 20s has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both men have been taken into police custody for questioning.

Any witnesses or anybody with information relating to the incident should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Petersfield.

The team can also be contacted online via: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719N41-PO1. </

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers.co.uk