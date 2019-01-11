Search

Eight people have now been arrested in probe into children’s home

11 January, 2019 - 15:58
Swinderby Lower School's residential home. Three people were arrested after

Swinderby Lower School's residential home. Three people were arrested after "serious safeguarding concerns" were found by Ofsted. Image: Screenshot/Kisimul.co.uk

Another two people have been arrested as an investigation into safeguarding at a children’s home continues.

The home at the Kisimul School in Swinderby, Lincolnshire, where Norfolk County Council placed children with special educational needs, was shut in November.

A 56-year-old man and two women, aged 52 and 57, from Lincoln were arrested.

And in December two women, aged 34 and 53, and a man aged 27, all from Lincoln area, were also arrested.

Now another two people have been detained.

On Friday, Lincolnshire police spokesman said: “The number of people arrested is eight and one person has been interviewed under caution.”

Ofsted has suspended the registration of the boarding home, but the school remains open.

The Kisimul Group previously said: “The safety of the young people in our care is paramount and we are fully supporting the police’s investigation.”

