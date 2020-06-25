Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

Eight people have been arrested after a group fight thought to have involved weapons broke out at Lidl.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to the Yarmouth Road store in North Walsham following reports of a fight of up to 20 people on Monday at 7pm.

Norfolk Police said it was thought to have involved weapons.

Specialist officers were sent to the scene although they could not find anyone involved.

Eight men, four aged in their 20s, one aged in his 30s and three teenagers, have been arrested in connection with the fight following an investigation.

You may also want to watch:

Simon Chetwyn, 33, of Black Swan Loke, North Walsham has since been charged with violent disorder, possession of a bladed article and possession of an air weapon in a public place.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at court tomorrow morning (Friday June, 26).

The other seven men have since been released on police bail.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam footage of the Lidl car park on Yarmouth Road and the library car park on New Road to come forward.

Please contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/41023/20.