Search

Advanced search

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

PUBLISHED: 17:10 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 25 June 2020

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant

Eight people have been arrested after a group fight thought to have involved weapons broke out at Lidl.

Officers were called to the Yarmouth Road store in North Walsham following reports of a fight of up to 20 people on Monday at 7pm.

Norfolk Police said it was thought to have involved weapons.

Specialist officers were sent to the scene although they could not find anyone involved.

Eight men, four aged in their 20s, one aged in his 30s and three teenagers, have been arrested in connection with the fight following an investigation.

You may also want to watch:

Simon Chetwyn, 33, of Black Swan Loke, North Walsham has since been charged with violent disorder, possession of a bladed article and possession of an air weapon in a public place.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at court tomorrow morning (Friday June, 26).

The other seven men have since been released on police bail.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam footage of the Lidl car park on Yarmouth Road and the library car park on New Road to come forward.

Please contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/41023/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Living the dream - coastal resort in Norfolk among the top 10 most in demand

The beach at Caister, one of Britain's most desirable seaside locations according to Rightmove Picture: Nick Butcher

Shock death of Banham Zoo’s much-loved tiger

Sveta, a Siberian tiger at Banham Zoo, has died. Pic: Banham Zoo/Ian Read

Norfolk men caught in ‘middle of nowhere’ in Wales with 10,000 illegal pills

Nicholas Singleton. one of two Norfolk drug couriers caught shipping nearly 10,000 Xanax tablets with a potential street value of £50,000 through Wales Picture: Gwent Police

Restaurants post-lockdown bite back as diners rediscover appetite for eating out

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man treated for coronavirus at hospital he helped to build

John Kippen, from Ormesby, helped build the James Paget University Hospital where he received treatment for coronavirus. Picture: John Kippen

Norfolk men caught in ‘middle of nowhere’ in Wales with 10,000 illegal pills

Nicholas Singleton. one of two Norfolk drug couriers caught shipping nearly 10,000 Xanax tablets with a potential street value of £50,000 through Wales Picture: Gwent Police

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Popular poppy field to be turned into industrial estate

A poppy field in Keswick is due to be turned into an industrial estate. Inset: Craig Knights of Norwich Apex Ltd. Picture: Archant