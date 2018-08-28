Estate agent arrested in fraud investigation
PUBLISHED: 10:49 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:04 03 December 2018
©Archant Photographic 2010
A Swaffham estate agent has been arrested on suspicion of fraud and theft, following an investigation by this newspaper.
Our investigation into eHomes in June found landlords had allegedly not been paid rent and tenants’ deposits had not been secured in protection schemes as required by law.
Landlords alleged they had been left thousands of pounds out of pocket by eHomes.
The firm’s only director and sole shareholder is Victoria Steele.
The 43-year-old, of School Road, Holme Hale, near Swaffham, has not responded to requests for comment.
A police spokesman said: “I can confirm a woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested in September 2018 on suspicion of fraud and theft offences.
“She was released under investigation pending further enquiries. The investigation is ongoing.”
Estate agent eHomes is no longer trading from its office in Swaffham.
Comments have been disabled on this article.