Man arrested in connection with hit and run which left elderly woman in hospital

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edward Street, off Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5). Photo: Submitted Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run in Norwich which left a pensioner in hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened in Edward Street in Norwich, opposite the entrance to Epic Studios, at about 5.10pm on Friday, April 5 when a black VW Passat hit a pedestrian.

The casualty, a woman in her 70s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped but then left the scene.

Following enquiries, a 30-year-old man was arrested later that evening on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and drug driving.

The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police. Officers are also interested in hearing from motorists who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Rob Hardingham at the Roads Armed Policing Team in Wymondham on 101.