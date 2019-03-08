Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man arrested in connection with hit and run which left elderly woman in hospital

PUBLISHED: 11:35 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 08 April 2019

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edward Street, off Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5). Photo: Submitted

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edward Street, off Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5). Photo: Submitted

Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run in Norwich which left a pensioner in hospital.

The incident happened in Edward Street in Norwich, opposite the entrance to Epic Studios, at about 5.10pm on Friday, April 5 when a black VW Passat hit a pedestrian.

The casualty, a woman in her 70s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped but then left the scene.

Following enquiries, a 30-year-old man was arrested later that evening on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and drug driving.

The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police. Officers are also interested in hearing from motorists who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Rob Hardingham at the Roads Armed Policing Team in Wymondham on 101.

Most Read

Suspected drink driver freed from overturned car after Norfolk crash

Emergency services were called to an overturned car in Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Travellers move on from Norwich car park

Piles of rubbish left at St Crispins Car Park. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

More than 70 firefighters tackle straw blaze

The scene in Hardwick this morning. Picture: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspected drink driver freed from overturned car after Norfolk crash

Emergency services were called to an overturned car in Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Travellers move on from Norwich car park

Piles of rubbish left at St Crispins Car Park. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

More than 70 firefighters tackle straw blaze

The scene in Hardwick this morning. Picture: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Suspected drink driver freed from overturned car after Norfolk crash

Emergency services were called to an overturned car in Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Man arrested in connection with hit and run which left elderly woman in hospital

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edward Street, off Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5). Photo: Submitted

Could you redevelop this £250,000 historic mill?

Earsham Mill, up for auction. Pic: Auction House.

As three-game ban is confirmed, who should fill the Buendia shaped hole in City’s team?

Referee Scott Duncan gathers his thoughts before sending off Norwich City star Emi Buendia against QPR Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists