Man jailed after hiding ecstasy and cocaine inside Kinder Surprise Eggs at Latitude Festival

A 25-year-old man has been jailed for 14 months after he caught hiding ecstasy and cocaine inside Kinder Surprise Eggs at this year’s Latitude Festival.

Ashley Revell, of Southwold Road, Wrentham, admitted possessing ecstasy and cannabis with intent to supply and possessing ecstasy and cocaine when appearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, November 16.

Richard Potts, prosecuting, said a security guard at the festival, which was held in July last year, had asked Revell if he had anything he shouldn’t have.

Revell then produced a bag containing 47 ecstasy tablets and two Kinder eggs containing ecstasy and cocaine.

When his bedroom at his parents’ home was searched police found a number of bags containing cannabis which Revell said he was looking after for someone he refused to name because of fear of repercussions.

Revell told police he had attended the music festival with friends and the ecstasy pills had been purchased by him and his friends for personal use and they had no intention of selling them on.

Steven Dyble for Revell said there hadn’t been any commercial supply.