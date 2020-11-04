Online business support festival postponed ahead of lockdown

Beccles Shop Local Campaign. Craig Rivett, Deputy Council leader, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

An online festival aimed at supporting local businesses has been postponed ahead of a new national lockdown.

The East Suffolk Business Festival, which was due to begin on Monday, November 9, was set to examine key projects to support economic growth across the district.

However, the festival has now been postponed following tightening of restrictions on non-essential businesses.

Craig Rivett, deputy leader of East Suffolk Council and cabinet member for economic development, said: “Given the new restrictions coming into effect this week, we felt it was best to postpone the festival and instead focus our attention on providing support and guidance to local businesses during these challenging times.

“This has been a year like no other and our businesses have shown incredible strength and flexibility when faced with lockdown and the subsequent restrictions.”

The festival was due to form part of the council’s plea to residents to shop local this winter in an attempt to support businesses across East Suffolk.