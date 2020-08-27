‘Bin it’: Warning to residents and visitors ahead of bank holiday weekend

Councillor James Mallinder. PHOTO: East Suffolk Council Archant

Anyone out and about in east Suffolk this bank holiday weekend have been urged to “remember to bin it” in a crackdown on litter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eask Suffolk Council have urged visitors and residents travelling to the coast, parks, and other beauty spots around the district to use bins provided after an increase in littering in recent months.

East Suffolk Norse have installed a number of extra waste bins in popular areas, as well as introducing a more frequent emptying system.

However, residents and visitors are being reminded that their rubbish is their responsibiilty, and have asked for help to keep the area “beautiful.”

People are also asked not to leave rubbish beside bins which, although often well meaning, is still a form of littering.

Councillor James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment, said: “There is no excuse for littering.

“It is unnecessary, unpleasant and frankly unsightly.

You may also want to watch:

“Like many parts of the country, East Suffolk has seen an increase in littering recently and we are doing all we can, such as installing additional bins and emptying them more frequently, to tackle the issue.

“However, we need residents and visitors to play their part too.

“As well as being unsightly, litter is harmful to wildlife and the environment.

“It is also important to remember that litter does not stay where it is dropped.

“It can easily get into our seas and watercourses, endangering marine life and ultimately ending up in the food chain.

“Small actions make a big difference and if everyone takes responsibility for their own rubbish when out and about, we can all work together to help keep East Suffolk safe and beautiful.”

Residents are also encouraged to get involved in both the Marine Conservation Society’s Great British Beach Clean, which runs from September 18 to 25, as well as Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British September Clean, from September 11 to 27.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, East Suffolk Norse are currently unable to loan litter picking equipment, although bags can be provided and bagged litter can be collected from a pre-agreed collection point.

For more details call 0345 050 2020.