Search

Advanced search

‘Bin it’: Warning to residents and visitors ahead of bank holiday weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:06 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 27 August 2020

Councillor James Mallinder. PHOTO: East Suffolk Council

Councillor James Mallinder. PHOTO: East Suffolk Council

Archant

Anyone out and about in east Suffolk this bank holiday weekend have been urged to “remember to bin it” in a crackdown on litter.

Eask Suffolk Council have urged visitors and residents travelling to the coast, parks, and other beauty spots around the district to use bins provided after an increase in littering in recent months.

East Suffolk Norse have installed a number of extra waste bins in popular areas, as well as introducing a more frequent emptying system.

However, residents and visitors are being reminded that their rubbish is their responsibiilty, and have asked for help to keep the area “beautiful.”

People are also asked not to leave rubbish beside bins which, although often well meaning, is still a form of littering.

Councillor James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment, said: “There is no excuse for littering.

“It is unnecessary, unpleasant and frankly unsightly.

You may also want to watch:

“Like many parts of the country, East Suffolk has seen an increase in littering recently and we are doing all we can, such as installing additional bins and emptying them more frequently, to tackle the issue.

“However, we need residents and visitors to play their part too.

“As well as being unsightly, litter is harmful to wildlife and the environment.

“It is also important to remember that litter does not stay where it is dropped.

“It can easily get into our seas and watercourses, endangering marine life and ultimately ending up in the food chain.

“Small actions make a big difference and if everyone takes responsibility for their own rubbish when out and about, we can all work together to help keep East Suffolk safe and beautiful.”

Residents are also encouraged to get involved in both the Marine Conservation Society’s Great British Beach Clean, which runs from September 18 to 25, as well as Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British September Clean, from September 11 to 27.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, East Suffolk Norse are currently unable to loan litter picking equipment, although bags can be provided and bagged litter can be collected from a pre-agreed collection point.

For more details call 0345 050 2020.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Council leaders and factory bosses meet today amid Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus cases rise in Breckland and Great Yarmouth after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road closed in village following ‘serious’ single vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a “serious” single vehicle collision on East Ruston Road, in Happisburgh, after being called at 8am this morning. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus cases rise in Breckland and Great Yarmouth after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road closed in village following ‘serious’ single vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a “serious” single vehicle collision on East Ruston Road, in Happisburgh, after being called at 8am this morning. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Retailer fears she may have to close town store after expanding online during lockdown

Sarah Simonds at Artichoke. Pic: Artichoke

PICTURES: All smiles at City training

Onel Hernandez, Timm Klose and Przemyslaw Placheta were on the winning side at a game of head tennis during Norwich City's Thursday training session Picture: Paul Cheterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki makes the Finland squad

Teemu Pukki has been selected in Finland's squad. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd