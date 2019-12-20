Search

Man admits stealing £75,000 from his father

PUBLISHED: 11:44 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 20 December 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A 45-year-old man has admitted stealing around £75,000 from his father when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Toby Lipton, of Top Common, East Runton, near Cromer, admitted theft of the cash between September, 2017 and June 27, this year.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said the plea by Lipton had been entered on a basis that the amount involved was £75,000.

Andrew Oliver, for Lipton, asked for pre-sentence reports in the case.

Judge Anthony Bate ordered reports and adjourned sentence until February 18.

He granted Lipton conditional bail and imposed a tagging order until his sentencing hearing, under which he must remain at home between 9pm and 6am.

He told Lipton that all sentencing options would be open to the court: "All options appropriate to the case will be open."

