Teenager who spat and shoved officers in Norwich fined £200

PUBLISHED: 12:59 10 May 2019

Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A teenager who was found by police in the middle of the road spat and shoved officers after they attended and took him to safety, a court has heard.

Jerico Baker, 18, had been out in Norwich when he was found by police in the middle of the road outside The Loft nightclub at about 4am on Rose Lane in April this year.

Anna Crayford, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said officers stopped to lead him to the side of the road but at that point "he became aggressive".

Miss Crayford said he was shouting, swearing and flailing his arms around in an aggressive manner.

PC Holly Anderson attempted to take hold of his arms but he started shouting "pigs" and "bacon", the court heard.

He was warned about his behaviour but PC Anderson felt spit and saliva from the defendant on her face.

Baker was advised to leave the city and initially agreed to do so but became "very animated" and shoved PC Anderson before being arrested.

Baker told officers he acted in the way he did because he was pushed, stating "I don't like you Feds".

Baker, of Drakes Close, East Harling, appeared in court on Friday, May 10, when he admitted assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer and being drunk and disorderly on April 21 this year.

He also admitted being drunk and disorderly on the same date.

Baker, who represented himself in court, said he did agree that he "pushed that officer".

He said it was only the second time he had been up the city since he was 18 and accepts he was "pretty drunk" but did not know he was "that drunk".

He said he had also taken "coke".

But Baker said he was "taken to the floor" and thought the way the police handled it was "out of order".

He was fined £200, ordered to pay £50 compensation to the officer, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

