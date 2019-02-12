Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham.

A driver crashed into a police car while searching for his mum and brothers who were involved in a crash on his wedding day, a court has heard.

Robert Sims, 36, had got married on August 27 last year but left the reception to search for his mum and brothers who he discovered had been involved in a crash.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard that a “panicked” Sims had been driving along Harling Road, Garboldisham, when he crashed into a police car at just before midnight on August 27 last year.

The police car, which had its blue lights on, was stationary at the time and had been called following the crash, which involved Sims’ relatives.

Sims, of Colman Way, East Harling, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Representing himself in court on Monday (March 4), he said: “It was my wedding day.

“I had just got married down the road in Banham.

“My mother was in an accident on the road which is why the police car was there.”

Sims said he received a phone call while he was at the reception and “rushed” off to find them.

He accepted he had been speeding when he lost control and had tried to correct himself but struck the back of the police car.

He said: “I’m in the wrong.

“I was worried about my mother and my brothers.”

He said he needed his licence as he has three young children, was self-employed and drives around 25,000 miles a year with his work.

Rev Paul Rosier, chairman of the bench of magistrates, told Sims it was “clearly a day you will remember for all sorts of reasons”.

But he said Sims had been driving at excessive speeds and “missed flashing blue lights in the middle of the night”.

Sims was fined £750, ordered to pay costs of £100 and a £75 victim surcharge.

He did however keep his driving licence which was endorsed with eight penalty points for the offence.