Woman accused of stealing £11k of printer ink across East Anglia

A woman in her 20s has been charged with a series of shoplifting offences in East Anglia, totalling £11,000.

Amy McDonagh, 24 and of Bridge End Road in Red Lodge, Suffolk, is accused of 16 theft offences, mainly stolen printer ink cartridges, which occured in May, June and July of last year.

McDonagh was arrested by officers from Suffolk Police on January 2 following an investigation led by Norfolk's Op Solve Team, working with officers in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

She was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged.

In Norfolk, McDonagh is accused of stealing:

Clothing worth £381 from Next at Longwater on 26 May 2021

Nicorette products to the value of £326 from Morrisons in Albion Way, Norwich on 4 June 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £300 from Morrisons in Albion Way, Norwich on 6 June 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £420 from Morrisons in Victoria Road, Diss on 8 June 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £399 from Tesco at Harwick Road in King’s Lynn on 14 June 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £621.50 from Sainsbury’s on Scania Way, King’s Lynn on 14 June 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £433.50 from Sainsbury’s on Scania Way, King’s Lynn on 19 June 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £345 from Sainsbury’s at Forest Retail Park, Thetford on 21 June 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £3,513 from Tesco in Victoria Road, Diss on 5 July 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £1,500 from Tesco in Victoria Road, Diss on 8 July 2021

In Suffolk, McDonagh is accused of stealing:

Two rolls of Gorilla tape worth £22 from Homebase in Bury St Edmunds on 9 June 2021

In Cambridgeshire, McDonagh is accused of stealing:

Printer ink cartridges worth £1,500 from Currys in Newmarket Road, Cambridge on 6 June 2021

Razor blades worth £480 belonging to Tesco in Cromerwell Road, Wisbech on 19 June 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £650 from Sainsbury’s in Lisle Lane, Ely on 23 June 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £600 from Sainsbury’s in Lisle Lane, Ely on 5 July 2021

Printer ink cartridges worth £312 from Sainsbury’s in Lisle Lane, Ely on 6 July 2021

Amy McDonagh was remanded in custody and appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, January 3. She was released on bail and is due in Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, January 31.