Mother accused of killing baby has murder charge dropped

Published: 1:22 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 3:50 PM December 23, 2020

A 35-year-old mother who was accused of murdering her baby daughter has had the charge against her dropped.

Carly Easey still faces a charge of causing or allowing the death of a child, and neglect offences. She had been accused of murdering her daughter Eleanor alongside her husband Christopher in December 2019.

During a hearing in private at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday prosecutors confirmed that following further medical evidence they would be dropping the murder charge against Carly.

Christopher Easey, 30, remains accused of murder and is also facing charges of causing or allowing the death of a child and child neglect.

Both defendants deny all the charges against them.

The couple, from Old Roman Bank, Terrington St Clement, had both been remanded in custody but after a two-hour hearing, were granted conditional bail by Judge Stephen Holt.

Carly Easey and Christopher Easey have both been given a number of conditions including surrendering any passport and not applying for any travel document.

The court also ordered they do not contact each other or certain prosecution witnesses.

Both have also been given a curfew, with Christopher Easey having a 12-hour curfew between 6pm to 6am and Carly Easey between 8pm and 6am.

They are due to both stand trial on March 8 next year.

There will be a further hearing in the case on January 21 next year before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, who is also going to be the trial judge.

The pair were charged after baby Eleanor was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 18, last year after becoming unresponsive at her home in Morton on the Hill, near Lenwade.

She was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where she died on December 20.

A post-mortem examination established she died of severe head injury.



