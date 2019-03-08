Scout group unveil purpose-built headquarters after fundraising appeal

The 1st Earsham Scout Group have celebrated the opening of their new purpose-built hut. PHOTO: Claire Maynard Archant

The 1st Earsham Scout group opened their new headquarters on September 21, with the site the first specifically-designed centre the site have had since being founded in 1947.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 1st Earsham Scout Group have celebrated the opening of their new purpose-built hut. PHOTO: Claire Maynard The 1st Earsham Scout Group have celebrated the opening of their new purpose-built hut. PHOTO: Claire Maynard

The new facilities have been funded through fundraising activities and grants, including from Adnams Community Trust, Co-Op Community Fund, the Geoffry Watling charity, Norfolk Community Foundation and Bungay Medical Trust.

The site will be used by Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers, providing a modern, fully accessible headquarters which allow for a range of indoor and outdoor learning opportunities.

You may also want to watch:

Matthew Jordan, chair of 1st Earsham Scouts, said: "This is a tremendous development for the members in our group but also the wider community around Earsham.

The 1st Earsham Scout Group have celebrated the opening of their new purpose-built hut. PHOTO: Claire Maynard The 1st Earsham Scout Group have celebrated the opening of their new purpose-built hut. PHOTO: Claire Maynard

"Scouting has been an integral part of Earsham for over 70 years and with this amazing new headquarters we will continue to be part of village life for decades to come."

The group had previously met at the former Flixton Village Hall site.

Group treasurer Claire Maynard said: "On behalf of all the members of the group, I would like to thank everyone in the local community, local businesses, charities and Suffolk Scouts for their generous support.

"Thank you to our district councillor Brendon Bernard and Bungay Town Reeve Sylvia Knights for cutting the ribbon. I would also like to thank our landlords for all their help in making this project possible."