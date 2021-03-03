News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man charged following early morning burglary attempt

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:15 PM March 3, 2021   
A man was arrested and later charged following an early morning attempted burglary on Edinburgh Road in Lowestoft

A man was arrested and later charged following an early morning attempted burglary on Edinburgh Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A man is set to appear at crown court later this month after being charged with attempted burglary.

William Regan, 46, of Oxford Road in Lowestoft, was arrested by police after a householder heard a noise in her neighbour’s back garden and was woken during an early morning attempted break-in.

Officers were called to Edinburgh Road in Lowestoft, just after 6.45am on Tuesday, March 2 after the woman saw a man attempting to gain entry to the home.

A 46-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and later charged.

Police said Regan appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on March 3, and he is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on March 31.

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

police operation to enforce lockdown

Police give out £200 penalty notices to day-trippers

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Tuckswood Police Station. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Buy a former 1950s police station for sale for £330,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A few people enjoying the beach at Sea Palling this weekend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus

'They think they can get away with it' - crowds flock to seaside village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A man was attacked after being pulled from his car in Didlington, near Mundford

Man in 70s punched and kicked repeatedly after being pulled from car

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon