Man charged following early morning burglary attempt

Published: 6:15 PM March 3, 2021

A man was arrested and later charged following an early morning attempted burglary on Edinburgh Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A man is set to appear at crown court later this month after being charged with attempted burglary.

William Regan, 46, of Oxford Road in Lowestoft, was arrested by police after a householder heard a noise in her neighbour’s back garden and was woken during an early morning attempted break-in.

Officers were called to Edinburgh Road in Lowestoft, just after 6.45am on Tuesday, March 2 after the woman saw a man attempting to gain entry to the home.

A 46-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and later charged.

Police said Regan appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on March 3, and he is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on March 31.