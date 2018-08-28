Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former Norwich City player accused of sex assault told bouncer he knew he had done wrong, court hears

PUBLISHED: 15:23 22 January 2019

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

Archant © 2006

A door supervisor has described how a former Norwich City footballer accused of sexual assault admitted he knew what he had done was wrong as he was ejected from a city nightclub.

Norwich Crown Court has heard that a woman at the nightclub was allegedly sexually assaulted in the club in an incident which happened after midnight on February 4 last year.

The prosecution allege that Robert Eagle, 31, who played just 10 times for the Canaries before going onto play for Lowestoft Town, had been out with friends at the club and had been in “high spirits” but had gone too far and “ended up sexually assaulting a woman at the nightclub”.

Jane Oldfield, prosecuting, said: “As she passed the defendant she felt a hand from behind go up her skirt and touch her over her underwear.”

Giving evidence on Tuesday (January 22) Gavin Ringer, who worked as a door supervisor at Mercy nightclub in February last year, said he was spoken to by the alleged victim following the incident.

He told the jury of eight women and four men that she asked if he could “get this guy out” as he had put his hand up her skirt.

Mr Ringer said he asked him to leave because of the allegations that had been made that he had sexually assaulted someone.

Mr Ringer said Eagle was “very compliant” and went to leave.

He said: “He has been compliant and as we were walking through he put his hands up in the air and said to me ‘okay, fair enough, I know what I’ve done, I’ve done wrong and let’s just leave it at that”.

He said Eagle then carried on walking out.

While outside Mr Ringer said he kept the defendant in an area outside while trying to get police.

He told the jury that Eagle’s demeanor changed at this point.

Mr Ringer said the defendant became “aggressive” towards him and said ‘You think you’re the bigger man”.

Mr Ringer said Eagle kept on saying that to him.

In cross examination Joanne Eley, defending Eagle, suggested he had said things in evidence which he had not put in his statement made immediately after the alleged offence.

He accepted that he used the term sexual assault in evidence but had not said that at the time.

The jury was shown the video of Eagle being interviewed by police after his arrest.

Eagle, who said he was “on his way to being drunk”, told police he “didn’t touch her”.

He said: “I didn’t touch her I know that.”

He later said: “I haven’t done anything wrong.”

Earlier the woman alleged victim gave evidence from behind a screen.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court how she felt being touched under her skirt.

She described how it “wasn’t just like a touch, it was more like a shove”.

The witness said she turned around gave a reaction as if to say “What the hell?”

She said she then went to find security guards and told them “he groped me”.’

Eagle, of Central Road, Leiston, Suffolk, has denied sexual assault.

The trial continues.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Police called to man’s protest outside pub over parking ticket row

Peter Scott protested outside the Kings Head in Wroxham over a parking ticket row. Photo: Peter Scott

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Oldest tea room in Norfolk broken into and cash stolen

Co-owners of the Owl Tea Rooms in Holt - Claudia Pollinger and Ben Philo. Pictures: David Bale.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich man jailed for 17 years after admitting child sex offences

Alan Ballinger, of Skoner Road in Norwich, has been jailed after admitting child sex offences. Picture Norfolk Constabular

Norfolk-born James Dyson ditches Brexit Britain for Singapore headquarters

File photo dated 2/11/00 of inventor James Dyson with his Dyson Contrarotator washing machine. Consumer magazine Which? claimed the Contrarotator, which has two counter-rotating drums designed to mimic the action of hand washing, was not worth it £1,000 - £1,200 price tag, compared with the £480 Bosch Maxx WFL, a machine that came top of a Which? test a few months before the Dytson Contrarotator went on sale. See PA Story CONSUMER Dyson. PA Photo

Outdoor education centre celebrates 30 years of inspiring young people

Former PE teacher Martin Read, who founded Hilltop Outdoor Activity Centre on the site of Sheringham Zoo 30 years ago. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists