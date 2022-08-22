Eagle lecterns stolen from north Norfolk churches returned

A pair of eagle lecterns were stolen from two north Norfolk churches - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A pair of eagle lecterns which were stolen from two Norfolk churches have now been returned.

Police were called to St Mary’s Church, in Bale Road, in Gunthorpe, on June 12, with reports that a wooden lectern had been taken from the premises.

It came after another report that a wooden lectern had been stolen from St Mary’s Church, in Bessingham, sometime between May 16 and June 2.

But following an investigation and help from the public, both lecterns have now been returned.

A police spokeswoman said: "Both of the eagle lecterns were recovered in North Norfolk and have recently been returned to their churches and communities."







