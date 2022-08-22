News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Eagle lecterns stolen from north Norfolk churches returned

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:17 PM August 22, 2022
A pair of eagle lecterns were stolen from two north Norfolk churches

A pair of eagle lecterns were stolen from two north Norfolk churches - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A pair of eagle lecterns which were stolen from two Norfolk churches have now been returned.

Police were called to St Mary’s Church, in Bale Road, in Gunthorpe, on June 12, with reports that a wooden lectern had been taken from the premises.

It came after another report that a wooden lectern had been stolen from St Mary’s Church, in Bessingham, sometime between May 16 and June 2.

But following an investigation and help from the public, both lecterns have now been returned.

A police spokeswoman said: "Both of the eagle lecterns were recovered in North Norfolk and have recently been returned to their churches and communities."



North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Ldl is set up to build a new store in Lynn Picture: Mark Bullimore

Food and Drink

'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Massingham

Rains replenish dried-up pond in picturesque village

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Constabulary

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Sixty-year-old woman missing from north Norfolk found

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Congestion on the A1066 Victoria Road could be eased by the new link from Nelson Road to Norwich Sta

Town centre road which leads to train station to close over three months

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon