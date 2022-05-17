Making private e-scooters legal on public roads moves step closer
A change in the law that would clamp down on illegal e-scooter sales but could see approved models licensed for use on public roads has been welcomed.
The government announced a Transport Bill in the Queen's Speech that is expected to legalise their wider use.
However, regulation could set speed limits and requirements for lights and helmets as part of creating a new category for small zero-emissions vehicles.
E-scooters are widely sold and have become increasingly common in towns and cities, but privately owned models are currently only legal for use on private land.
The only e-scooters that can be ridden on the road are those hired as part of a government approved trial, which have safety features such as speed limits of 15.5mph and automatic lights.
In Norfolk there are currently two e-scooter rental pilot schemes: Beryl in Norwich and Ginger in Great Yarmouth.
Phil Ellis, co-founder and chief executive of Beryl, said: “We welcome any legislation that seeks to remove barriers to sustainable transport and encourage the take-up of greener transport transport options, reducing road congestion while improving air quality and public health.
“The success of our scheme has shown that, by instilling high standards of safety and operational control, you can introduce safe and sustainable schemes.”
Although e-scooters weren’t specifically mentioned in the Queen’s Speech, under-secretary of state for transport Baroness Vere later told the House of Lords that a new vehicle category would be created to help regulate them.
She said: “New powers would allow the government to decide the vehicles that fall into this new category in future and how they should be regulated to make sure that they are safe to use. We hope that e-scooters will be the first of these vehicles.”
Transport secretary Grant Shapps had previously told MPs the change would allow stricter standards with only approved models licensed for use on public roads.
Earlier this year the East of England Trading Standards Association revealed its investigations had found e-scooter models on sale that failed to meet safety standards while riders were not being warned of the law.
People riding illegally and misuse of hire scooters has led to concerns over their safety. Last month a Norfolk police campaign focussed on privately-owned electric scooters.
Government figures show that there were 931 casualties involving e-scooters in the year to June 2021, and three fatalities, though none involved official trials.