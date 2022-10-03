News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rise in number of people hurt in crashes involving e-scooters

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:08 PM October 3, 2022
E-scooter rider

It is currently illegal to ride non-hire scheme e-scooters on public roads. - Credit: PA

The number of people hurt in e-scooter accidents more than doubled last year, figures have revealed. 

There were 21 reported casualties in crashes involving e-scooters in 2021 in Norfolk where scooter rental scheme trials are taking place in Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

That is more than double the nine casualties in the previous year, and seven times higher than in 2019/20 - though it makes up only 1pc of total road accident casualties. 

However the Department for Transport figures, which are based on data supplied by police forces, are likely to be an underestimate of the true number of accidents.

Norfolk police said in a Freedom of Information request there had been 120 reports of incidents involving e-scooters in 12 months, including a person using one to pull a trailer at 60mph.

Last month an 18-year-old who crashed an e-scooter while three times over the drink-drive limit was banned from driving.

The only e-scooters that can currently be ridden on the road are those hired as part of approved hire scheme trials, though the government has proposed a change in the law that would approve their wider use.
 

