Horror as truck runs over and kills ducks and pigeons at beauty spot

Families have been left shocked after a truck ran over ducks and pigeons at a popular beauty spot.

A driver reversed over a group of birds at Diss Mere at midday on Wednesday, November 13 as families gathered to feed them.

A witness said they heard a commotion and saw the birds being run over.

"I saw someone come along with a full bag of seed," they said. "This person opened the entire contents on the floor and the birds and ducks were feeding away.

"I heard the flutter of all the other birds scare away and turned around to see this truck driving over the birds and ducks.

"Many were under his car, members of the public were shouting for him to stop, he did stop, but then carried on driving over birds to move his truck out of the way - lots of injured birds and about five dead."

Police were called and the driver reported.

A spokesman said: "Officers were called at about 12.20pm to reports that car had been driven over some ducks and pigeons near the Mere in Diss.

"Officers attended but were unable to locate the vehicle. Enquires are ongoing."

Diss Mere is a popular place with people working in the town and tourists to eat and enjoy the views.

The witness added: "A lot of people were shouting and someone said he should have seen them and what if it was a child and he said he did see them.

"He picked them up and put them beside the book cafe and went into the public toilets to clean up. No remorse at all."

In September, businesses, Diss Town Council and South Norfolk Council launched a scheme using a hawk to scare pigeons away from the area.

Dealey Bird & Falconry flew Fay the falcon around the Mere four times a week for a month, reducing this to twice a week for October then once a week for the rest of the year.

Visitors are also encouraged not to feed the pigeons at Mere Mouth and to only feed ducks.