Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Drunk teen attacked McDonald's staff days after turning 18

PUBLISHED: 10:46 25 July 2019

A McDonalds restaurant at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps.

A McDonalds restaurant at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A teenager assaulted two McDonald's workers in the early hours of the morning, just days after her 18th birthday.

Verity Leonard, of Nelson Road, Great Yarmouth, had been complaining about her food from the restaurant when she went behind the counter and began attacking two workers, leaving one with a chipped tooth.

Yarmouth magistrates' heard how Leonard was joined by her friend Fulton Purdie, who himself only turned 18 four weeks earlier, who became threatening and abusive towards staff.

The incident occurred at the restaurant on Gapton Hall Retail Park at 4.45am on June 21.

Charles Falk, prosecuting, said: "The manager was called by a colleague who asked him to speak to a customer complaining about their food.

"He went through and she walked into the restricted area behind the counter and started swinging her clenched fists continously.

"The manager was hit on the lip and another member of staff was hit three or four times in the chest and tooth.

"Leonard told him he was going to kill him and cut his throat."

You may also want to watch:

After being arrested, Leonard spat inside the police van. Despite being warned by officers, she spat again and was charged with criminal damage, with the van needing to be cleaned.

Leonard pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one charge of criminal damage, while Purdie admitted being threatening and abusive.

Sally Dale, mitigating, said: "She has been in care for most of her childhood and had to move out of her accommodation when she turned 18.

"She was placed in a hostel, but does not do well in peer group situations. It is no coincidence this happened within days of her being there.

"Alcohol is an issue for her, but she is desperate to work and be a responsible adult.

"Her co-defendant was only trying to help his friend."

Leonard was handed a 12-month community order, involving 100 hours of unpaid work for the two assault charges, as well as an extra 40 hours for the criminal damage.

She was ordered to pay compensation to one victim of £269.30 for dental work, and £100 to the other victim.

Purdie, of King Street, Great Yarmouth, was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and court costs of £40.

Most Read

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Complaints flood in about firm which left artist with £43,000 garden nightmare

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Photo: Polly Hancock

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

‘It’s a tragedy they have had to ask’: Cash-strapped school asks parents for help with summer repairs

Kelvin and Hannah Colbourn with children Nell and Mollie, who is a pupil at Avnue Junior School in Norwich, The family is supporting the school's plea for parents to help with general maintenance over the summer. Picture: Hannah Colbourn

Man jailed after telling Norwich witness ‘I’m going to sort you out’

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Long delays on the A11 at Thickthorn

There are delays and heavy traffic on the A11 near Thickthorn. Photo: @ThickthornRound

Police contacted after caravans move onto recreation ground

Travellers have moved onto the recreation ground at Longwater Lane. Photo: Google

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Complaints flood in about firm which left artist with £43,000 garden nightmare

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Photo: Polly Hancock

Goats on a slope in Cromer could win council national awards

Cromer's famous Bagot goats. Photo: North Norfolk District Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists