Drunk man swore at police officers, court hears

Published: 4:01 PM February 12, 2021

Tanner Street car park in Thetford where Tiit Tjulkin swore at police officers - Credit: Mark Copsey

A man has admitted racially aggravated harassment after shouting at police officers.

Police were called to Tanner Street car park in Thetford following an incident in the town.

Robyn Khan said officers saw Tiit Tjulkin, 34, “staggering around the car park shouting and swearing”.

It was about 3.25am and Tjulkin was arrested but he continued swearing at officers and about the UK “multiple times” through the duration of the incident.

The court was told one of the officers felt “persecuted” by the defendant’s repeated shouting in relation to them being from the UK.

Tjulkin, of Elm Road, Thetford, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 12 when he admitted racially aggravated harassment on September 13 last year.

Simon Nicholls, mitigating, questioned whether a police officer really felt persecuted by the defendant's actions.

He said his client was of good character and had been out, not causing any problems but reacted after police came to deal with one of his friends and was not proud of the comments he made.

The defendant was fined £166, ordered to pay £50 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.