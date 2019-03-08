Drunk man ‘kicked off’ at police in Norwich after being robbed in city

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man who was assaulted and robbed was arrested himself by police after he “kicked off” when no-one helped him, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raymond Gleeson, 62, shouted and swore at police officers who had been called to Magdalen Street in Norwich on March 22 this year.

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting, said the defendant was “drunk”.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard that Gleeson had been attacked and robbed prior to his arrest and with blood coming from his nose “alarmed” those he tried to get help from.

Ralph Gilliam, mitigating, said this “really angered him” leaving Gleeson “so angry” he just “kicked off”.

Gleeson, of Sadler Road, Norwich, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place when he appeared in court on Friday (April 12).

He was given a six month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.