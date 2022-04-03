Drunk man bites police officer who was trying to help him get home

A man attacked two police officers who were attempting to help him home in Mildenhall last night. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police officers were attempting to help a drunk man walk home in a Suffolk town last night when one was bitten and another was punched.

Officers in Mildenhall were attacked by the man, who bit one man on the arm and punched the other in the face, during their patrols last night.

It is thought no one suffered serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the town's police service said the attack "would not be tolerated".

A message posted to Twitter read: "Last night in Mildenhall an intoxicated male turned violent against officers who were attempting to help him home.

"An officer was bitten on the arm and another was punched in the face.

"Whilst both officers are ok, this is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated."