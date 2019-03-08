Drunk man causes traffic chaos by standing in middle of busy road to get taxi

Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A drunk man caused traffic chaos on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich by standing in the middle of the road to hunt for a taxi.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A drunk man who stood in the middle of a busy road causing traffic build-up told police he was trying to get a taxi.

Rocky Leek, 25, of Ribbans Park Road, Ipswich, appeared in Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecutor Victoria Bastock said that on February 1 this year police were called to Prince of Wales Road in Norwich to reports two men were on the road and holding up traffic.

She said one man, the defendant, was particularly obstructive, and he explained to police he was on the road because he was trying to get a taxi.

When officers asked Leek to get off the road he refused, and so police had to move him physically.

“He was acting in a manner that was obstructive, he was arrested and after the arrest he continued to be disorderly, swearing and attempting to resist the officers who were trying to restrain him,” Ms Bastock added.

The court heard Leek had previous convictions and was last in court on December 2018 for a similar offence.

Leek, who represented himself in court, told magistrates he was ashamed for what he had done.

“I understand I should’ve been more responsible,” he said. “I’m going to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Chairman of the bench Roger Marston said normally he would allow defendants committing this offence to be released on conditional discharge, but he told Leek: “It’s not the first time you’ve been here.”

He fined Leek £100 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.