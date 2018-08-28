Search

Drunk driver almost twice limit arrested in west Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:07 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:07 29 December 2018

A driver was found to be over the limit after being stopped in West Acre amid Norfolk Police's Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign.

A driver was found to be over the limit after being stopped in West Acre amid Norfolk Police's Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

A motorist found to be almost twice over the drink drive limit was among offenders stopped by police based in Hunstanton.

The male driver was arrested after being stopped just outside West Acre over night on Saturday. Taken to the police station, he subsequently blew 65, just under twice the drink drive legal limit.

His arrest adds to the more than 100 people who have been arrested in Norfolk during the Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.

Specific time slots at Norwich Magistrates’ Courts have been reserved to deal with those caught drink or drug driving over the holiday period. This effectively means that offenders could lose their licence within 24 hours of being breathalysed whilst facing additional fines.

Hunstanton-based officers also vehicle seized for having no insurance in Heacham. And another driver was dealt with for possession of cannabis after being stopped in Snettisham.

