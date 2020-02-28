Drugs worth hundreds of thousands of pounds found in raids on two homes on edge of Norwich

Police drugs raid in Costessey. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

Three men have appeared in court after police raided houses in Costessey and Bowthorpe and found cannabis worth hundreds of thousands of pounds growing inside.

Cannabis plants found at a property in Bowthorpe. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter. Cannabis plants found at a property in Bowthorpe. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Officers executed a warrant at a property in Middleton Crescent, Costessey, at around 8.30am on Thursday and found the plants.

Following the raid, Klevi Haxhaj, 24, and Ditmir Avdia, 28, both of no fixed abode, were charged on suspicion of the production of cannabis, and abstracting electricity.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard the case concerned almost 600 plants with a street value of around £500,000.

Neither entered pleas and the cases were sent to Norwich Crown Court on March 27 and both were remanded in custody.

A police spokesman said the incident is not believed to be linked to the discovery of more than 200 cannabis plants at an address in Braitwait Close, Bowthorpe, which also followed a raid carried out by officers at about 9am on Thursday.

Ardit Ademaj, 24, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the production of cannabis and appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday.

The defendant, who appeared in the dock with an interpreter, spoke only to confirm his details.

Magistrates sent the case to Norwich Crown Court on March 27.

Ademaj was remanded in custody.

Following the Costessey raid, local people spoke of their surprise at the police activity.

Ashley Bond, a 46-year-old post office worker, was in his living room when the raid happened and said he could feel the battering ram through the walls.

He said he was a bit surprised to learn it was a drugs raid as he had not noticed anything.

He said: "I've seen a drugs raid on television before but never on my doorstep, which was a different experience.

"But now the police are here I feel safe. I also think as they are being proactive people will now think twice before doing something like this again."

Helen, 55, who did not want to give her surname, has lived on the street for seven years and said the house had always been trouble.

She said: "There have always been problems around the house for as long as I lived here. I'm not at all shocked that it is related to drugs."

Mary, 34, who also did not want to give her surname, said she had seen police in the area several times over the past few weeks.

She said: "It was different this morning as there were forensics everywhere and people running in and out with white suits. I first of all thought someone had died as it just looked like a massive crime scene.

"I wasn't that surprised when I found out it was drugs although I never smelt anything."

Stacy, 32, who did not want to give her surname, said she had no idea there was a drugs factory nearby and only ever caught the occasional whiff of cannabis.

She added: "Whoever it was kept themselves to themselves as I had no clue it was going on.

"I'm a bit indifferent to it being on my doorstep. What people to is up to them and it hasn't really affected me."