Investigations continue after drugs seized during raid
- Credit: Google Images
Investigations are continuing after a man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a police raid.
Officers raided a property in Lowestoft just before 5pm on Monday, January 18.
Police said that a quantity of suspected cannabis - in the region of half a kilogramme - and around 30g of suspected cocaine were found inside the property on Bevan Street West after a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was carried out.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.
He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.
You may also want to watch:
This week a police spokesman said: "The man was released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing."
Anyone concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101, or you can provide any information anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org
Most Read
- 1 Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth
- 2 ITV Anglia News presenter Jonathan Wills leaving after 13 years
- 3 Which Norfolk Wetherspoons pubs are reopening from April 12?
- 4 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
- 5 'The real Wells people are here' - crowds stay away from coast
- 6 National Trust defends felling of 100-year-old trees in historic woods
- 7 Boost for outdoor drinking and dining when Covid restrictions ease
- 8 9 of the best farm shops in Norfolk
- 9 Family's horror after learning mother was buried in wrong grave
- 10 Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day