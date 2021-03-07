Investigations continue after drugs seized during raid

Published: 4:44 PM March 7, 2021

Investigations are continuing after a man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a police raid.

Officers raided a property in Lowestoft just before 5pm on Monday, January 18.

Police said that a quantity of suspected cannabis - in the region of half a kilogramme - and around 30g of suspected cocaine were found inside the property on Bevan Street West after a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was carried out.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

This week a police spokesman said: "The man was released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101, or you can provide any information anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org