Drugs, counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes seized by police

A policing team that targets serious and organised criminal activity is continuing to protect communities – with more than 20 arrests in the past month.

Operation Sentinel was launched in the south Suffolk area in May last year, with dedicated teams launching in the west and the east of the county last October.

With the three teams providing an enhanced coverage of Suffolk’s road network as they crack down on criminals and “proactively disrupt serious and organised criminal activity,” according to Suffolk Constabulary, up until August 30 they had made more than 500 arrests.

And now marking a year since the Operation Sentinel East team was launched, recent incidents across Lowestoft, Bungay and Beccles have seen drugs, counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes all seized.

They tweeted: “The #Sentineleast team over the last month have arrested 23 people mostly for drug supply offences.

“The team have seized £55,000 of drugs (heroin, cocaine and cannabis) and over £21,000 of counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes.”