Search

Advanced search

Drugs seized in north Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 13:54 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:10 22 December 2018

Drugs were seized from an address in Great Ryburgh near Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Drugs were seized from an address in Great Ryburgh near Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Police seized drugs and other items in a village near Fakenham this morning.

A quantity of drugs were seized during a warrant on Highfield Close, Great Ryburgh, as well a number of mobile phones and other items by officers from Fakenham, alongside colleagues from across North Norfolk, the Roads Policing Team and Dog Support Unit.

The warrant was carried out as part of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in the Fakenham area and following information received regarding the supply of Class A drugs at the address.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing, with a number of lines of enquiry being followed up by officers from Fakenham.

Sgt Matt Blake from Fakenham Police Station said: “Any proactive activity such as warrants acts as disruption for any drug related activity.

“Norfolk Police takes the tackling of drug related issues seriously and encourage the public to come forward so that police can look to tackle the issues.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

#includeImage($article, 225)

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man armed with bread knife chases pedestrians in Welwyn Garden City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Welwyn Garden City dad of newborn ‘gutted’ by theft of work tools

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Norwich crash

Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Archant

MATCHDAY LIVE: Blackburn v Norwich City – Canaries aim for positive Rovers return

Norwich City complete their first half of the season at Blackburn Rovers - hoping to maintain their impressive away form.

Christmas in a caravan: £85,000 building project on artist’s dream cottage turns to nightmare

She has an electric heater in the caravan but temperatures have dropped inside to 3 degrees C. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Dear old Sandringham

Sandringham House, which has been the monarch's country retreat since 1862. Picture: Ian Burt

‘We hope it will pave the way to reinvigorating our industry:’ Funding boost for fishing industry

Fisheries minister George Eustice attends a conference on relaunching the fishing industry in Lowestoft earlier this year, with June Mummery and Paul Lines among the guest speakers. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists