Two men in 20s arrested after raid unearths Class A drugs and cash
Published: 2:36 PM February 1, 2021
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Class A drugs were seized and two people arrested at a Toftwood home last week following a raid.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said they raided an address in Lisbon Road, Dereham, at approximately 5pm on Friday, January 29.
“Officers seized a quantity of Class A and B drugs, a quantity of cash, mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia.
“Two people were arrested – a man, aged in his 20s and from the Diss area, and a man, aged in his 20s from the North Walsham area.
“They were both arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs, cultivation of cannabis and criminal damage.
“Both men have since been released on police bail pending further enquires until February 17.”
