Man arrested with cash and drugs seized after police raid

Police raided a home in Reydon with a man arrested on suspicion of a drugs offence. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a police raid.

Drugs and cash were also seized after officers raided an address in Reydon last week.

A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said officers from the Halesworth Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out the drugs warrant last Friday.

It said: "Halesworth Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Reydon on Friday, November 29.

"A good result, with a male being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and drugs and cash seized.

"Well done Halesworth SNT, including arresting officer, PC 1250 Mingay."