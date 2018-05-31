Man arrested with cash and drugs seized after police raid
PUBLISHED: 10:25 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 02 December 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a police raid.
Drugs and cash were also seized after officers raided an address in Reydon last week.
A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said officers from the Halesworth Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out the drugs warrant last Friday.
It said: "Halesworth Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Reydon on Friday, November 29.
"A good result, with a male being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and drugs and cash seized.
"Well done Halesworth SNT, including arresting officer, PC 1250 Mingay."
