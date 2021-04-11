News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Investigations continuing after drugs seized during police raid

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:32 AM April 11, 2021   
Police carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant on Bevan Street West in Lowestoft.

Police carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant on Bevan Street West in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Investigations are continuing after a man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a police raid.

Officers raided a property in Lowestoft just before 5pm on Monday, January 18.

Police said that a quantity of suspected cannabis - about half a kilogramme - and around 30g of suspected cocaine were found inside the property on Bevan Street West after a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was carried out.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs but was later released under investigation.

This week police said the man is still released under investigation, with enquiries "ongoing" almost three months after the raid.

If anyone is concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood they should contact police on 101, or you can provide any information anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org




You may also want to watch:

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Zayne Howard, nine, has been on a drip since Monday due to suspected food poisoning.

Takeaway investigated after boy in hospital with suspected food poisoning

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The Acle Bridge Inn is one of the pubs taking part in the promotion. Picture: James Bass

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 77 areas of Norfolk with almost no new Covid cases

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
James Robinson, 46, was fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop his partner off at the N&N hospital

Man fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop partner at hospital

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating after a woman in her late teens was raped in Downham Market

Sense of shock in 'quiet' community following Easter Sunday rape

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon