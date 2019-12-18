Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants
PUBLISHED: 11:44 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 18 December 2019
Archant
Police have smashed a major cannabis growing operation in the Fens.
Some of the 250 cannabis plants seized from an address at Walsoken, near Wisbech Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Officers seized 250 mature plants from an address at Walsoken, near Wisbech. They estimate the drugs have a street value of £125,000.
The crop was being nurtured under lights in a sophisticated growing system, with ventilation fans.
King's Lynn police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101.
