Police seize hundreds of cannabis plants

Police have smashed a major cannabis growing operation in the Fens.

Officers seized 250 mature plants from an address at Walsoken, near Wisbech. They estimate the drugs have a street value of £125,000.

The crop was being nurtured under lights in a sophisticated growing system, with ventilation fans.

King's Lynn police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101.