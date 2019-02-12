Search

Cannabis seized in coastal village

PUBLISHED: 08:39 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 23 February 2019

Some of the drugs seized in Snettisham Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police seized cannabis worth £2,000 at an address in west Norfolk.

It happened while officers were on patrol in Snettisham, near King’s Lynn.

One tweeted a picture of the haul, adding: “A proactive evening for the inspector and Team 2 on Thursday. Over £2000 worth of cannabis seized from an address in Snettisham.”

The picture shows a large quantity of herbal cannabis, along with a test tube. The seizure happened on Thursday night.

