Cannabis seized in coastal village
PUBLISHED: 08:39 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 23 February 2019
Archant
Police seized cannabis worth £2,000 at an address in west Norfolk.
It happened while officers were on patrol in Snettisham, near King’s Lynn.
One tweeted a picture of the haul, adding: “A proactive evening for the inspector and Team 2 on Thursday. Over £2000 worth of cannabis seized from an address in Snettisham.”
The picture shows a large quantity of herbal cannabis, along with a test tube. The seizure happened on Thursday night.
