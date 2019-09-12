Norfolk police seize weapons during drug arrest

Weapons found after a man was arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police found these weapons by the sofa when they arrested a man on suspicion of drug dealing in King's Lynn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Officers said on social media: "A 19-year-old male from the London area was arrested for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs in the Gaywood area of town. These were just two of the objects by the sofa."

Besides the crow bar, a pair of garden shears has been dismantled and turned into a crude improvised sword.

Earlier, officers in the town said they had an "unexpected bonus" when they started their shift by finding two wanted persons at the same address.