Man arrested for having knife and drugs in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:19 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:19 09 December 2019

Two people were arrested overnight for being in possesion of drugs Picture: Archant.

A man in his 20s has been caught with drugs and a lock knife in Norwich.

Police officers were conducting foot patrols overnight in the city when they were alerted to a man in his 20s acting suspiciously.

The man was stopped and searched, and officers discovered he had heroin and a lock knife.

He was arrested.

Meanwhile, on St Clements Hill, a moped driver was pulled over after officers were given a tip off.

The rider was searched and found to be carrying drugs, which were seized.

