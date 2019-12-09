Man arrested for having knife and drugs in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 07:19 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:19 09 December 2019
A man in his 20s has been caught with drugs and a lock knife in Norwich.
Police officers were conducting foot patrols overnight in the city when they were alerted to a man in his 20s acting suspiciously.
The man was stopped and searched, and officers discovered he had heroin and a lock knife.
He was arrested.
Meanwhile, on St Clements Hill, a moped driver was pulled over after officers were given a tip off.
The rider was searched and found to be carrying drugs, which were seized.
