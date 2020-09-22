Woman charged with drugs offences has sentencing adjourned

Norwich Crown Court.

A woman who admitted drugs offences has had her sentencing adjourned.

Donna Berry, 43, has been charged with two counts of possessing a controlled drug of class A with intent to supply, two counts of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug of class A to another, two counts of possessing a controlled drug of class A and a further count of possessing a controlled drug of class B.

Berry, of High Street, Watton, appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentence on Tuesday (September 22) having previously admitted the offences on July 21 this year.

But the sentencing did not go ahead.

Berry, who was represented by Jonathan Goodman, was told the hearing was being adjourned until September 30.

The defendant was told to reappear at court at the end of the month for her sentencing hearing.