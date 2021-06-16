Drugs most often seized by Norfolk police revealed

Published: 12:39 PM June 16, 2021 Updated: 12:55 PM June 16, 2021

Norfolk Police seized cannabis more than any other drug according to new research. - Credit: PA

Norfolk police made more than 2,500 seizures of cannabis in 12 months amid the highest number of drug recoveries for five years.

In total officers seized 3,562 drugs between 2019 and 2020, according to new research from drughelpline.org, an organisation that helps people affected by drugs.

The American group has used government data to reveal the top five drugs most often seized by each police force in the UK.

Cannabis was seized 2,587 times by Norfolk in 2020. Cocaine, seized 290 times, was the second most commonly recovered drug, with heroin, seized 229 times, in third.

Crack ranked fourth, with 120 seizures in a year, and amphetamines was fifth with 83 recoveries.

Police made 3,562 drug seizures in Norfolk between 2019 and 2020. - Credit: Archant

From 43 police forces, Norfolk ranked 17th for the total number of drugs seized between March 2019 and March 2020.

Neighbouring force Lincolnshire was the lowest with just 362 seizures, while there were 3,774 in Suffolk.

Across a five year period, from 2015 to 2020, Norfolk seized 14,329 drugs altogether, with 2020 the highest in that period.

