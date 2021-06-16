News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Drugs most often seized by Norfolk police revealed

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:39 PM June 16, 2021    Updated: 12:55 PM June 16, 2021
Drugs and drug-taking equipment.

Norfolk Police seized cannabis more than any other drug according to new research. - Credit: PA

Norfolk police made more than 2,500 seizures of cannabis in 12 months amid the highest number of drug recoveries for five years.

In total officers seized 3,562 drugs between 2019 and 2020, according to new research from drughelpline.org, an organisation that helps people affected by drugs.

The American group has used government data to reveal the top five drugs most often seized by each police force in the UK.

Cannabis was seized 2,587 times by Norfolk in 2020. Cocaine, seized 290 times, was the second most commonly recovered drug, with heroin, seized 229 times, in third.

Crack ranked fourth, with 120 seizures in a year, and amphetamines was fifth with 83 recoveries.

Police on patrol.

Police made 3,562 drug seizures in Norfolk between 2019 and 2020. - Credit: Archant

From 43 police forces, Norfolk ranked 17th for the total number of drugs seized between March 2019 and March 2020.

You may also want to watch:

Neighbouring force Lincolnshire was the lowest with just 362 seizures, while there were 3,774 in Suffolk. 

Across a five year period, from 2015 to 2020, Norfolk seized 14,329 drugs altogether, with 2020 the highest in that period.
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith
  2. 2 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
  3. 3 WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
  1. 4 Norfolk man who had sexual relationship with teen jailed
  2. 5 Two Norfolk businesses star in TV show
  3. 6 Fly-tipper travelled from Welsh border to dump in Norfolk
  4. 7 Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk
  5. 8 The Range confirms new store at former Outfit on retail park
  6. 9 Funeral held for much loved windsurfer after body found in Sweden
  7. 10 Man charged with attempted murder after serious Norwich assault
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Margaret Smith, who has gone missing from her home in Swanton Morley. 

Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The outdoor seating at Sara's Tearooms, in Great Yarmouth, and Old Mill Café Bar, in Wroxham.

Food and Drink

11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. 

Norfolk Live

Man in critical condition after Norwich assault

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
murder investigation

Norfolk Live

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon