Prison officers intercept package suspected to contain heroin
PUBLISHED: 14:56 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 10 September 2020
Copyright: Archant 2015
A woman has been arrested after prison officers intercepted a package thought to contain drugs.
Police revealed on Thursday, September 10, that staff at HMP Wayland in Griston, near Watton, had seized the package on August 26.
It was thought to contain heroin and cannabis.
A woman, aged in her 30s and from Luton, was subsequently arrested by prison liaison officers.
She has since been released on bail.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.