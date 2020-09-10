Prison officers intercept package suspected to contain heroin

A woman has been arrested after drugs were intercepted at HMP Wayland prison. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2015

A woman has been arrested after prison officers intercepted a package thought to contain drugs.

Police revealed on Thursday, September 10, that staff at HMP Wayland in Griston, near Watton, had seized the package on August 26.

It was thought to contain heroin and cannabis.

A woman, aged in her 30s and from Luton, was subsequently arrested by prison liaison officers.

She has since been released on bail.