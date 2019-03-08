Suspected drug dealer found with nearly £2K worth of heroin and crack in stop-and-search

Heroin and crack cocaine were seized from a suspected drug dealer who was stopped and searched on the Marriott's Way in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police Norwich Police

More than £2,000 worth of class A drugs and cash were seized from a person stopped and searched on a popular walking route in Norwich.

Officers stopped the person on Marriott's Way on Tuesday.

The subsequent search led to the discovery of about £1,900 worth of heroin and crack cocaine and £200 in cash.

On Twitter Norwich Police said the "suspected drug dealer" was arrested, charged and remanded to appear in court.