Drugs found in washing machine and Celebrations tub, court hears

More than £3,500 worth of drugs was found going round in a washing machine by police, a court heard.

Laura Hudson, 32, had put amphetamine and cannabis in the appliance when officers came knocking.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that police spotted wet “white lumps and green matter” in the washing machine.

Hudson was back before the court for sentencing having previously pleaded guilty to possession of the amphetamine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. Both are class B drugs.

She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge.

The bench was told that the flat was searched on November 20 last year following the arrest of co-defendant William Howard outside.

“They knocked on the flat’s door. There was no answer,” said prosecutor Katharine Kibrya-Dean.

“They were there for approximately 20 minutes before being met by Miss Laura Hudson.

“Within two minutes they found white lumps and green matter in the washing machine. They jemmied the door off.”

The 360g of amphetamine had a street value of £3,600. There was a smaller amount of cannabis.

More drugs were found in a Celebrations tub and a mobile phone was seized, for which Hudson volunteered the pin code. It was found to have messages about drug supply.

Hudson, of Minster Court, Fairstead, later told police she had been sleeping and had answered the door as soon as she had heard the knocking.

Solicitor Andrew Cogan, mitigating, said his client had pleaded guilty to the amphetamine charge on the basis that it was Howard’s.

He had the drug in a shoe box in the kitchen – which she knew about – and had panicked when police arrived, the court heard.

A pre-sentence report by a probation officer said that Hudson had made good progress and was continuing to do so.

She was given a two-year community order with 30 days’ rehabilitation activity requirements, fined £50 and ordered to pay £145 in costs and victim surcharge.

There was no separate penalty for the court order breach.

Howard, who was dealt with at an earlier hearing, was fined for possession of cannabis.