'I will gut you' - Man stabbed to death over £10 drugs debt, court told

Published: 1:51 PM April 27, 2021

Matthew Constantinou has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of Thomas Moore in North Walsham. - Credit: Archant

A man was stabbed to death during a confrontation over a £10 drugs debt, a court has heard.

Thomas Moore, 42, had gone with his friend Ricky Marshall to retrieve cash he was owed by Matthew Constantinou for cannabis.

Norwich Crown Court heard the pair turned up at Constantinou’s address, a bungalow at which he lived with his mother in Antingham Drive, North Walsham, to get the cash back.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said Mr Marshall and Mr Moore went to the address shortly before 10pm on October 2 last year.

But he said the men were chased from the address by Constantinou, 42, who was “swinging a baseball bat”.

They were chased onto Bacton Road where, close to the junction of Melbourne Road, Mr Moore was fatally stabbed.

Mr GaIr said Mr Marshall had looked back and saw the defendant and Mr Moore “struggling” with each other.

He said the defendant “swung” at the victim with his right hand while holding some form of object which struck Mr Moore to the neck.

Mr Marshall called 999 after seeing the state of his friend, who died at the scene shortly after midnight on October 3.

The jury heard that Constantinou also made a 999 call to police after returning home to say a man had suffered "quite severe" injuries following an incident.

A baseball bat and lock knife were later recovered by police from the defendant's garden in Antingham Drive.

Constantinou has gone on trial having denied murder.

The jury of eight men and four women were told that in the weeks leading up to the fatal stabbing the defendant and Mr Marshall “had a bit of a falling out”.

Mr Gair said it had been due to the “failure of this defendant to pay a £10 debt” for cannabis.

There were several texts between the pair over the coming weeks with Mr Marshall stating he was “really needing” the money.

Mr Marshall texted on the afternoon of October 2 that he was “expecting that tenner later”.

He had received a thumbs-up message from the defendant, before another, saying “I just don’t have it, I’m sorry”.

Mr Marshall, who was with Mr Moore at the time, replied “you need to get it or we’re coming”.

He texted that he would visit his mum to which, the defendant texted back “I will gut you up”.

The trial continues.























































































































