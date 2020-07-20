Man in 40s arrested after police find Class A drugs
PUBLISHED: 14:47 20 July 2020
Archant
A man in his 40s was arrested after police found Class A drugs during their search of a car.
Officers discovered the drugs while searching a vehicle on Ripon Way, Thetford.
Police carried out the initial search at around 2.50pm on Tuesday, July 14, and subsequently arrested a man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
The 47-year-old has since been bailed to appear at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre on Tuesday, August 4.
Police enquiries are ongoing.
