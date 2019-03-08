Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Drugs worth £6,500 and 'fearsome' machete seized after taxi stopped near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:25 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 24 April 2019

Mohammed Yaseen who has been sentenced to three years in custody for possession of class A drugs with intent. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Mohammed Yaseen who has been sentenced to three years in custody for possession of class A drugs with intent. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A man stopped in a taxi was carrying a drugs haul worth £6,500, while another passenger had a “fearsome” machete with a 14-inch blade hidden down his trousers, a court heard.

Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, Oliver Haswell, prosecuting, said police stopped a Toyota Prius on the A11 at Cringleford, on November 13, discovering a rucksack in the footwell that contained 396 wraps of cocaine and 255 wraps of heroin.

“It was a significant quantity of Class A drugs,” he said. “It would have been worth £6,500 in terms of street value.”

He said Mohammed Yaseen, 19, was bringing the drugs to Norwich from London in a taxi, and fellow passenger Sarko Bahmani, 21, was found to have a machete hidden down his trouser leg when searched.

Yaseen, of St Michael's Road, Bedford, admitted possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and was jailed three years and Bahmani, of Gladstone Street, Bedford, admitted a single charge of being in possession of an offensive weapon and was given six months detention.

Gavin Cowe, for Yaseen, said he came to the UK from Afghanistan after his family died in a bomb blast and was hoping to get refugee status.

“Clearly this matter will not assist him,” he said.

He said that Yaseen had got into debt and been made to bring the drugs to Norwich to pay off the money he owed.

Mr Cowe said Yaseen was putting his time to good use in jail and was taking education courses.

Jonathan Goodman, for Bahmani, said he was of previous good character and had been held on remand since his arrest in November.

Sentencing, judge Maureen Bacon told Bahmani the machete he was carrying was a “fearsome weapon” and said: “It was an awe-inspiring weapon and it would have caused fear if produced in public.”

Judge Bacon told Yaseen that he had been caught bringing drugs to Norwich, however she accepted that as a refugee he had no family to stabilise or guide him. She said: “You may well have been easy prey for others to use.”

The court heard that drugs charges against a third man, Rana Muhammed Ali, 38, of Haven Place, London, had been dropped after the prosecution offered no evidence when it emerged he had just acted as a taxi driver.

Most Read

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

Morrisons evacuated and charity shop cordoned off amid fears over live grenade

A bomb disposal unit at a Norwich charity shop because of fears a donation of military equipment contained a live grenade. Picture Archant.

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘It’s a nightmare from about tea time onwards’ - what it’s like to live where the NDR has increased traffic

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

High school’s £8m improvement plans get go-ahead

The proposed new building at Hethersett Academy . The school's expansion plans have been approved by Norfolk County Council. Picture: NPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bomb disposal experts give all clear after ‘grenade’ alert at Norwich charity shop

A bomb disposal unit at a Norwich charity shop. Picture Archant.

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Arrest made after supermarket staff threatened with crowbar

A man has been arrested after threatening staff at Morrisons in Fakenham with a crowbar. Picture: Chris Bishop

The Norwich City Debate – your questions answered ahead of Blackburn clash

Should Mario Vrancic be starting for Norwich City against Blackburn after his recent performances? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Car thieves abandon vehicle at Norwich traffic lights - and lock the doors

Police were called after a stolen car was abandoned at a set of traffic lights in Norwich. Pic: Jade Tanner/Ian Dack.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists