Search

Advanced search

40 drug warrants a year executed in North Norfolk and Broadland

24 December, 2018 - 11:28
Sgt Toby Gosden with the cannabis seized from the property on Brands Lane, Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Sgt Toby Gosden with the cannabis seized from the property on Brands Lane, Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Archant

Around 40 drug warrants each year are being carried out across North Norfolk and Broadland as community policing teams carry out joint operations.

And after disrupting a cannabis factory in Felthorpe this week, a North Norfolk sergeant has said they are targeting drugs which have the “biggest impact on society”.

Last week around 30 officers, drawn from North Norfolk, Broadland, Norwich and the tactical crime unit, uncovered the second cannabis factory in two days in the village north of Norwich.

And Sgt Toby Gosden has said because of 104 beat managers “embedded in their communities” in the new Norfolk 2020 policing model, more intelligence is being fed through them.

It comes after the role of PCSO was scrapped last year and extra beat managers were recruited.

“People trust them, people talk to them and people know how to contact them. Because of that, intelligence is up,” said Sgt Gosden.

“We then get together and act on that intelligence.”

Three properties were raided in Felthorpe and Horsford last week, in a joint operation between Sgt Gosden and Broadland sergeant Angela Youd.

“We are now doing around 40 warrants a year around North Norfolk and Broadland,” Sgt Gosden added. “We try to target drugs that are having an impact on society at the time.

“In Sheringham, for instance, when you might have someone dealing drugs to children that will have a huge impact. We try to target drugs that are having the biggest impact on young people, and if we can solve one problem you might be able to remove other elements like child sexual exploitation.

“The problem is this is organised crime.”

Chief Constable Simon Bailey told this newspaper last week he has the ability to act on community concerns as they are reported due to the uplift in warranted officers.

“Through that investment in police officers in neighbourhoods, there is an ability for us to be able to deal with our communities’ problems in a way we simply weren’t able to before,” he said.

“I now have the ability to surge into our towns and the city large numbers of officers to go in and address issues such as anti-social behaviour, serious organised crime or drug dealing, and provide a constant presence.”

Anyone with information about crime in their area should call Norfolk Police on non-emergency number 101, or 999 for a crime in progress.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Michael Bailey: Devoid of quality, Big Ben, no Norwich advantage and the yellow wall – Six things learned from City’s Blackburn triumph

Tim Krul celebrates with the visiting Norwich City supporters following Championship victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Have you seen wanted man from Stevenage?

Daniel Pateman, 36, whose last known address is in Stevenage, is being sought by police in connection with burglary and assault offences that occurred in Stevenage on December 22. Picture: Herts police

Man hit on head with orange juice carton in Stevenage bus assault

A man has been assaulted by a woman on a bus in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Officer injured after vehicle crashes into stationary police car in Stevenage

#includeImage($article, 225)

CCTV image released after Hitchin assault leaves man with broken leg

#includeImage($article, 225)

Assistant greyhound trainer hits back after criticism over Henlow track death

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘It’s an inconvenience you can do without’ White van man in warning after falling victim to spate of thefts

Colin Empson, with his van that was damaged in an attack. PIC: Supplied by Colin Empson.

WATCH ‘It’s just Christmas on a plate’ - backstage at the Cromer Pier Show

Gemma Foulkes, Dance Captain, getting ready backstage at the Cromer Pier Show. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk GPs not sure how long patients wait for appointments

Doctors in Norfolk don't know how long patients are waiting for appointments. Photo: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists