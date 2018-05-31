Police drug test pub and club revellers
PUBLISHED: 11:49 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 30 November 2019
A police drug test operation has been carried out at pubs and clubs in King's Lynn as we head into a Christmas party season.
Six special constables working with King's Lynn Police teamed up with licensed premises on Friday night (November 29) to deter Class A and B drug use.
As a condition of entry 176 drug tests were carried out on revellers.
Twenty people provided positive trace readings and a further six provided high readings and were searched by police.
