Police drug test pub and club revellers

PUBLISHED: 11:49 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 30 November 2019

Police carried out drug testing on revellers at licenced premises in King's Lynn. Picture : Steve Adams

A police drug test operation has been carried out at pubs and clubs in King's Lynn as we head into a Christmas party season.

Six special constables working with King's Lynn Police teamed up with licensed premises on Friday night (November 29) to deter Class A and B drug use.

As a condition of entry 176 drug tests were carried out on revellers.

Twenty people provided positive trace readings and a further six provided high readings and were searched by police.

