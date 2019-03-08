Search

Man banned from entering Norfolk after trying to smuggle drugs into prison

PUBLISHED: 15:09 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 11 November 2019

First look inside the new A Wing at Norwich prison which is due to open next week.

First look inside the new A Wing at Norwich prison which is due to open next week. Photo: Angela Sharpe Copy: Ben Kendall For: EDP & EN Archant pics © 2009 (01603) 772434

Archant © 2009

A man has been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Norwich prison.

The arrest on Sunday November 10 came after police officers from the Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team visited HMP Norwich to carry out "inter-agency work.

One man was arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the prison, and a second for possession.

Both men were charged.

One of the men has been banned from entering Norfolk under his bail conditions.

