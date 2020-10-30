Smugglers on jet ski brought cocaine into town

Two men who tried to smuggle drugs into a Suffolk town on a jet ski in September are due to be sentenced in December.

Officers from Lowestoft, along with the coastguard, lifeboats and Border Force, found two men on a jet ski off the Suffolk coast on September 3.

They were searched and arrested before being taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 30) for a plea hearing via a prison video link were Steven Brogan, 36, and Anthony Reilly, 33, both of Skelmersdale in Lancashire.

They both pleaded guilty to importing cocaine on September 3 this year and will be sentenced in December 9.

Judge Rupert Overbury remanded them in custody.