Search

Advanced search

Smugglers on jet ski brought cocaine into town

PUBLISHED: 14:30 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 30 October 2020

The lifeboat which initially helped the two jet skiers on. PHOTO: Mick Howles

The lifeboat which initially helped the two jet skiers on. PHOTO: Mick Howles

Archant

Two men who tried to smuggle drugs into a Suffolk town on a jet ski in September are due to be sentenced in December.

Officers from Lowestoft, along with the coastguard, lifeboats and Border Force, found two men on a jet ski off the Suffolk coast on September 3.

They were searched and arrested before being taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

You may also want to watch:

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 30) for a plea hearing via a prison video link were Steven Brogan, 36, and Anthony Reilly, 33, both of Skelmersdale in Lancashire.

They both pleaded guilty to importing cocaine on September 3 this year and will be sentenced in December 9.

Judge Rupert Overbury remanded them in custody.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

England to enter second national lockdown, PM confirms

Matt Hancock, Boris Johnson and Chris Witty. Picture: PA/Henry Nicholls/Eddie Mulholland/PA Video

The list of businesses which will be forced to closed under new lockdown

Glass of light beer in a pub. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

City’s season to continue during second lockdown

Emi Buendia was on target for Norwich City at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Devastating’ - businesses gear up to weather second lockdown

Cata Parrish, who owns Re.Source on Timber Hill, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Seeing family and NCFC games - the new national lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire