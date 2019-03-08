Drugs seized by plain clothes police
PUBLISHED: 08:29 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 06 October 2019
Archant
A drug seizure was made in a Norfolk town last night.
Plain clothes police officers in Diss seized the substance, weighing 13.88g, while on patrols in the town last night (Saturday, October 5).
In a tweet posted at 11.03pm, South Norfolk Police said: "Night of plain clothes patrols in Diss has resulted in a drug seizure.
"They never saw us coming."
