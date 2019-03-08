Drugs seized by plain clothes police

A drug seizure was made in a Norfolk town last night.

Night of plain clothes patrols in #Diss has resulted in a Drug seizure, they never saw us coming!! #1019 #1039 #7004 pic.twitter.com/CaXvjmlKa4 — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) October 5, 2019

Plain clothes police officers in Diss seized the substance, weighing 13.88g, while on patrols in the town last night (Saturday, October 5).

In a tweet posted at 11.03pm, South Norfolk Police said: "Night of plain clothes patrols in Diss has resulted in a drug seizure.

"They never saw us coming."